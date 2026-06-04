Indiabulls share price at 52-week high after firm raises ₹1000 crore through issuance of convertible warrants

Real estate firm Indiabulls share price rose around 4% to its 52-week high after the company board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000.07 crore through the issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoter group entities and non-promoter investors. The decision was approved by the company's board at its meeting held on June 3.

Indiabulls plans to issue up to 51.55 crore warrants at an issue price of ₹19.40 per warrant, including a premium of ₹17.40 per share. Each warrant will be convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of the company.

"The Board of directors... has inter alia, considered and approved the raising of funds upto an aggregate of INR 1000,07,00,000 through issue of an aggregate of upto 51,55,00,000 warrants, convertible into equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Who Will Receive the Warrants? Among the promoter group entities, Phanes Limited will be allotted 22.52 crore warrants, while Hermes Limited will receive 14.02 crore warrants. On the non-promoter side, EBISU Global Opportunities Fund Limited will be allotted 10 crore warrants and Nyaasa Global Fund VCC – Nyaasa India EM Sub Fund will receive 5 crore warrants. Together, the four investors will subscribe to the entire proposed issue of 51.55 crore warrants.

The company has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 2, 2026, through video conferencing and other audio-visual means to seek shareholder approval for the preferential issue.

According to the filing, each warrant can be converted into one fully paid-up equity share and may be exercised in one or more tranches within 18 months from the date of allotment.

Indiabulls stock performance The stock rose as much as 3.7% to its day's high of ₹25.18 per share on BSE, its 52-week high. It had touched its 52-week low of ₹8.93 on 25 February.

The real estate stock has been in the green in recent times, rising 23% in 1 month and 142% in 3 months. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, the scrip is up 52%.

Indiabulls Q4 Results Indiabulls returned to profitability in the March 2026 quarter, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹194.26 crore compared with a net loss of ₹164.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's total income also witnessed strong growth, rising to ₹418.39 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹149.15 crore a year earlier.

For the full FY26, Indiabulls posted a net profit of ₹346.13 crore against a net loss of ₹272.73 crore in FY25. Total income increased to ₹880.78 crore during the financial year, up from ₹539.95 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company also reported healthy operational performance during FY26, recording sales bookings of ₹2,752 crore. During the year, it sold 909 units covering a total area of 21.6 lakh square feet.

Commenting on the results, Divyesh Shah, Executive Director and CEO, said, “FY26 saw meaningful progress with a stronger structure, a focused strategy, and a real estate pipeline that provides visibility into FY27. We also acknowledge the continued support of Sameer Gehlaut, founder and promoter of Indiabulls Limited, whose completion of his warrant subscription of over ₹400 crore last year reflects his confidence in the company he founded twenty-six years ago.”