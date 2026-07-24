Indiabulls share price jumps despite stock market crash; here's why

Indiabulls share price jumped more than 3% on Friday, 24 July, amid a stock market crash after the company reported a sharp surge in earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY27), aided by strong growth in revenue.
The company reported a net profit of ₹142.99 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, compared with ₹0.40 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while revenue from operations soared 248.3% year-on-year to ₹318.47 crore from ₹91.44 crore.
In an exchange filing, the company said its board approved a preferential equity issue worth ₹1,000.07 crore to fund its growth pipeline. The promoters have committed around ₹709 crore, accounting for nearly 71% of the proposed fund raise. The proceeds will be utilised for land acquisitions, construction of projects in the FY27 launch pipeline, and general corporate purposes. The company added that it continues to maintain a net debt position of zero.
During the quarter, bookings stood at ₹3,003 crore, while collections were ₹519 crore. The company sold 965 units spanning 22.75 lakh sq ft. Its total Gross Development Value (GDV) stood at ₹23,608 crore across 12 projects covering 112.2 lakh sq ft, comprising ₹3,650 crore worth of projects launched in FY26, an FY27 launch pipeline of ₹8,014 crore across five projects, and a future pipeline valued at ₹11,945 crore. The portfolio is spread across key markets, including the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, and Ludhiana.
The company's broking business also delivered strong performance, with revenue rising 23% year-on-year to ₹35 crore. It added 25,156 new clients during the quarter, up 424% from a year earlier, while the client activation rate improved to 51.4% from 29%. Its asset reconstruction platform (IARCL) reported fee-paying assets under management (AUM) of ₹603.9 crore, assets under collection of ₹3,771.6 crore, and a capital adequacy ratio of 99.52%, significantly higher than the regulatory requirement of 15%.
Indiabulls share price today opened at ₹29.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹28.01 per share, and an intraday high of ₹30.49 apiece.
(more to come)
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