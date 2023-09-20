India-Canada news: Canada Pension fund investment stood at $21 billion in about 70 listed stocks in 20225 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:20 PM IST
India-Canada News: While the tensions between two nations are simmering over allegations of Indian involvement in murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, we take a look at the investments made by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in India. Take a look at the Indian stocks that CPPIB holds.
Even as relations between India and Canada go through a rough phase after Canada's allegations of an Indian hand in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan leader in Canada, followed by the expulsion of diplomats, experts think it will have very little impact on Canadian investment in India and the overall market sentiment.
