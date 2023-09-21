India-Canada news: Kotak Bank, Zomato, Paytm, other shares with Canada Pension Fund investment fall2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest pension manager in Canada and has significant holdings in some of the Indian companies. CPPIB disclosed an investment of $21 billion ( ₹1.74 lakh crore) in India about a year ago.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Zomato, Paytm and other companies with significant investments from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) declined as the fresh tensions between India-Canada relationship escalated.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started