India-EU Trade deal: Which sectors and stocks to benefit? Explained

India-EU Trade deal: India and the European Union have reached a long-awaited significant trade agreement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday, January 27 as both parties aim to safeguard their interests amidst changing relations with the US.

Following nearly 20 years of intermittent discussions, this agreement will enable India to expand its extensive and previously restricted market to engage in free trade with the 27-member EU, its largest trading partner.

Modi indicated that a major agreement was finalised between the European Union and India yesterday, January 26.

Advertisement

Around the globe, people are referring to this as mother of all deals. According to Modi, this agreement will create significant opportunities for India's 1.4 billion citizens and the millions residing in Europe.

Modi and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, are anticipated to jointly announce the particulars of the agreement during an India–EU summit in New Delhi later on Tuesday, as per reports.

In the fiscal year ending March 2025, trade between India and the EU reached $136.5 billion.

The official signing of the India-EU agreement is expected to occur following a legal review that is projected to take five to six months, as stated by an Indian government official familiar with the situation, according to reports.

Advertisement

Discussions started in 2007, stalled in 2013 due to disagreements over tariffs, standards, and market entry, and were reignited in 2022 as geopolitical pressures compelled both parties to reevaluate their supply chains and strategic alliances.

“If executed well, this deal is not just about trade—it’s about repositioning India deeper into global manufacturing and services value chains. The agreement aims to slash tariffs across most goods, ease regulatory friction, and open doors in services and investment,” said Tushar Badjate, Director of Badjate Stock & shares Pvt Ltd.

India-EU Trade Deal As per Bloomberg reports, India-EU Trade Deal aims to remove tariffs on 90% of European Union goods. It seeks to eliminate tariffs on pharmaceuticals, machinery, and chemicals. A proposal includes setting zero tariffs on iron and steel products. There is a suggestion to reduce tariffs on a quota of 250,000 vehicles annually.

Advertisement

The agreement addresses and decreases the high tariffs on EU agricultural food items. Wine tariffs are set at 20%-30%, spirits at 40%, and beer at 50%, according to Bloomberg.

India-EU Trade deal - Which sectors and stocks to benefit? According to Tushar Badjate, this is a strategic opportunity, not a free lunch. Winners will be those who adapt fast—because in global trade, hesitation is the most expensive tariff of all.

Badjate explained that India’s big winners could be textiles, apparel, leather, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and IT services—sectors where lower EU tariffs and smoother compliance can translate directly into higher export competitiveness.

For Europe, Tushar believes that automobiles, luxury goods, machinery, chemicals, and clean-tech stand to gain meaningful access to one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.

Advertisement

But every deal has a flip side, opined Badjate. Indian auto, dairy, and select MSME segments may feel the heat from cheaper European imports, while carbon norms and non-tariff barriers from the EU could quietly cap upside for exporters, added Tushar.

Stocks to watch Market analysts point out stocks to monitor that will gain from the India-EU agreement and those that may respond negatively.

- Auto ancillaries – Motherson, Bharat Forge, Sona BLW: Opportunities for exports to the EU and potential tariff advantages may enhance volumes and profit margins, according to market analysts.

- Textiles – Welspun Living, Gokaldas Exports: Improved access to EU markets might boost demand and enhance competitiveness, according to market analysts.

- Watches / Cheaper imports – Timex, Ethos, KDDL: Reduced duties on watch imports could facilitate volume growth and bolster margins, according to market analysts.

Advertisement

- Tata Motors: Increased competition for JLR in European markets may impact pricing strength and profit margins, as per market analysts.

- Sula Vineyards: Inexpensive wine imports from the EU might exert pressure on pricing and market share, according to market analysts.