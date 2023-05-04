Indiamart Intermesh, a mid-cap company, closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹18,497.48 Cr. An Indian e-commerce business with its primary headquarters in Noida is IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. With a 60% market share of the Indian online B2B classified industry, IndiaMART is the largest B2B marketplace in the country.

For the purpose of 1:1 bonus issue, Indiamart Intermesh informed stock exchanges today by saying that “In pursuance to the above, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have revised the record date and fixed Wednesday, June 21, 2023 as the revised record date for the purpose of determining the list of equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members maintained by the Company’s Registrar and Transfer Agents / List of Beneficial Owners, as received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, who will be entitled for issue and allotment of bonus equity shares in proportion of 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."

During Q4FY23, the company recorded a net income of ₹299 Cr up by 30% YoY from ₹231 Cr in Q4FY22. The company said its revenue from operations stood at ₹269 Cr, up by 33% YoY from ₹201 Cr in Q4FY22. Consolidated cash flow from operations for the quarter, according to the firm, was Rs. 209 Crore. As of March 31, 2023, the balance of cash and investments was Rs. 2,335 crore.

During the quarter ended March 2023, its EBITDA reached ₹66 Cr as against ₹57 Cr during the year-ago quarter, up by 16% YoY. During Q4FY23, Indiamart Intermesh reported a net profit of ₹56 Cr down by 3% YoY from ₹57 Cr in Q4FY22 whereas its net profit margin slipped to 19% from 25%.

The company said its net collections from customers stood at ₹418 Cr in Q4FY23, up by 31% YoY from ₹318 Cr reported during the year-ago quarter. Its cash generated from operating activities reached ₹209 Cr up by 32% YoY from ₹158 Cr whereas the company said its deferred revenue reached ₹1,162 Cr during Q4FY23 up by 28% YoY from ₹907 Cr during Q4FY22.

In the fourth quarter of FY23, IndiaMART recorded 252 million traffic and 22 million unique business inquiries. There were 7.5 million supplier storefronts, a 6% YoY growth, and 202,690 paying subscription suppliers, a net addition of 8,335 subscribers during the quarter.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dinesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, said "We are happy to close the financial year with a continued growth in customers, revenue and cash flows while maintaining healthy margins in the business. We continue to invest in further strengthening our product, technology and building strong customer relationships. This remains integral to our long-term strategy to drive profitable growth and leverage our value proposition to create value for all our stakeholders."

The shares of Indiamart Intermesh hit a fresh 52-week-high of ₹6,101.30 during the afternoon deals and closed on the BSE at ₹6042.05 apiece up by 5.40% from the previous close of ₹5732.65.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

