Indiamart Intermesh hit fresh 52-week-high as Board revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Indiamart Intermesh, a mid-cap company, closed today's trading session with a market worth of ₹18,497.48 Cr.
An Indian e-commerce business with its primary headquarters in Noida is IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. With a 60% market share of the Indian online B2B classified industry, IndiaMART is the largest B2B marketplace in the country.
