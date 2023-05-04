Indiamart Intermesh hit fresh 52-week-high as Board revises record date for 1:1 bonus shares

For the purpose of 1:1 bonus issue, Indiamart Intermesh informed stock exchanges today by saying that “In pursuance to the above, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have revised the record date and fixed Wednesday, June 21, 2023 as the revised record date for the purpose of determining the list of equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members maintained by the Company’s Registrar and Transfer Agents / List of Beneficial Owners, as received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, who will be entitled for issue and allotment of bonus equity shares in proportion of 1 (one) equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up for every 1 (one) existing equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid-up of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company."