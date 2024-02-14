Indiamart Intermesh: Jefferies initiates coverage with 'buy' rating, sees 26% upside – 6 key reasons why
Jefferies expects Indiamart to have strong revenue growth driven by the rise in digital penetration among SMEs and reasonable valuations. The brokerage forecasts a 19% compound CAGR over FY24–26E.
Global brokerage firm Jefferies has initiated coverage on Indiamart Intermesh, an online B2B marketplace, with a 'buy' tag, setting a target price of ₹3,400 apiece, which implies a 26% upside from the stock's current trading price.
