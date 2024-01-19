IndiaMART InterMESH shares surge 9.5% on Q3 earnings beat but some brokerages cut target; here's what they say
IndiaMART InterMESH share news: IndiaMART InterMESH share price jumped 9.5% on Friday's session following the release of IndiaMART InterMESH Q3 earnings that met Street forecasts. IndiaMART InterMESH share price today opened at ₹2,515 apiece on BSE. IndiaMART InterMESH stock price touched an intraday high of ₹2706.45 and an intraday low of ₹2,500.05.
