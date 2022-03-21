This stock is HDFC Securities' top pick among new age internet stocks

This stock is HDFC Securities' top pick among new age internet stocks1 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- A similar correction has been seen in India listed internet stocks as well but valuations still remain elevated, highlighted the brokerage
A similar correction has been seen in India listed internet stocks as well (down around 30% in three months) but valuations still remain elevated, highlighted the domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities. The valuations of unlisted unicorns are at a premium to the listed ones, which the brokerage expects would normalise as they grow in scale and size.
The brokerage house prefers IndiaMart shares in the listed space with a target price of ₹7,000. Shares of IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd have declined over 32% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far. The company has recently invested in Busy Infotech, Vyapar, Legistify and Shipway to add to services like book keeping, inventory management, invoicing and logistics solutions.
“The India internet sector valuation commands a around 3x premium over global valuations, driven by its high-growth opportunity and penetration story. The global internet stocks have corrected steeply (down around 20%, with some down >50%) in the last three months, after Covid-19 fears were over (P/S multiples down around 50% in the last one year and around 60% from the peak)," the note on India Internet players by HDFC Securities stated.
The optimism of investing in Indian internet ecosystem can be linked to the growth potential and problem solving/disruptive nature of startups. The majority of individuals went online for various activities like e-commerce, payments, education, and WFH.
Factors like cheaper data rates and highspeed internet availability leading to a around 4x rise in data consumption, increased mobile screen time and ease of making payments online (UPI accounted for around 67% of total transactions) have led to a revolutionary moment in the Indian startup ecosystem, the brokerage added.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
