This stock is HDFC Securities' top pick among new age internet stocks

“The India internet sector valuation commands a around 3x premium over global valuations, driven by its high-growth opportunity and penetration story. The global internet stocks have corrected steeply (down around 20%, with some down >50%) in the last three months, after Covid-19 fears were over (P/S multiples down around 50% in the last one year and around 60% from the peak)," the note on India Internet players by HDFC Securities stated.

