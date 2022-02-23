Shares of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd have declined about 26% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far, falling from around ₹6,500 level to currently at ₹4,800 level, as compared to 3% fall in benchmark Sensex. The stock is down 17% in the last on month, whereas it has fallen over 6% in the last five trading sessions.

“Indiamart, like other new-age e-commerce companies in India and worldwide, has gone through a drastic drawdown in the past few months. Even though unlike other public e-commerce companies, it is growing its profitability and is even trading at valuation multiples at par with many midcaps IT firms," said Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, SEBI Registered Investment Advisor.

The company has recently invested in Busy Infotech, Vyapar, Legistify and Shipway to add to services like book keeping, inventory management, invoicing and logistics solutions.

"Investment in the logistic company that uses IoT and SaaS like Fleetx is a strategic call by Indiamart that should pay off in the coming future. On the price side, we expect Indiamart to be near the bottom at these valuations and hope the next earning cycle will bring back the stock's momentum," Shrivastava added.

"Its investment in FleetX is in the same direction as FleetX is a leading SaaS based solution provider to fleet operators. Interestingly, IndiaMart is not planning to get into management of these young companies but will leave it to the dynamic founders. We believe that this is a good strategy and will allow IndiaMart to scale up its business faster. With 2.3% paying suppliers as a % of total subscribers, an asset light model, strong cash flow generation, a cash rich balance sheet, and growing internet adaption among businesses and consumers, IndiaMart offers a multi-year growth story," said Abhay Agarwal, Founder, and Fund Manager, Piper Serica, SEBI Registered PMS.

