Indiamart shares offer multi-year growth story, say analysts

"Its investment in FleetX is in the same direction as FleetX is a leading SaaS based solution provider to fleet operators. Interestingly, IndiaMart is not planning to get into management of these young companies but will leave it to the dynamic founders. We believe that this is a good strategy and will allow IndiaMart to scale up its business faster. With 2.3% paying suppliers as a % of total subscribers, an asset light model, strong cash flow generation, a cash rich balance sheet, and growing internet adaption among businesses and consumers, IndiaMart offers a multi-year growth story," said Abhay Agarwal, Founder, and Fund Manager, Piper Serica, SEBI Registered PMS.