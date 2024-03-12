IndiaMart shares rise 5% as Jefferies sees 27% upside from current level
IndiaMART's stock has experienced a decline of over 3 percent in the last month, contrasting with the 3 percent increase observed in the benchmark Sensex.
IndiaMART InterMESH shares saw a notable surge of over 5%, reaching ₹2,660 per share, on Tuesday's trading session. This uptick came following a positive recommendation from global brokerage firm Jefferies, which issued a 'buy' call with a target price of ₹3,400 per share. This target suggests a potential upside of over 27% from the current trading level.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started