IndiaMart shares rise 5% as Jefferies sees 27% upside from current level

IndiaMART InterMESH shares saw a notable surge of over 5%, reaching ₹2,660 per share, on Tuesday's trading session. This uptick came following a positive recommendation from global brokerage firm Jefferies, which issued a 'buy' call with a target price of ₹3,400 per share. This target suggests a potential upside of over 27% from the current trading level.

Jefferies analysts previously voiced investor concerns regarding the company's sluggish subscriber acquisitions, investments in Software as a Service (SaaS), and operational hurdles. However, they have since aligned with the company's optimistic outlook, acknowledging its inherent growth prospects and competitive advantages.

"The paid subscriber additions will pick up from 3,000 per quarter in FY24E to 6,000 per quarter in FY25E. This rise should support the stock's valuations going ahead. We expect the company to deliver 19 percent/25 percent revenue or earnings per share (EPS) compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY24-26," the brokerag firm said in its note.

IndiaMART's subscriber growth saw a slowdown, with additions totaling 9,000 in the nine months ending FY24 (9MFY24), down from 34,000 in FY23.

IndiaMART InterMESH's stock has experienced a decline of over 3 percent in the last month, contrasting with the 3 percent increase observed in the benchmark Sensex. Previously, IndiaMART shares had reached a 52-week high of ₹3,293 per share on September 7, 2023.

In Q3FY24, the online retailer's net profit declined by 27 percent to ₹82 crore, despite a 21 percent increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹305 crore. Notably, the company experienced a substantial decrease in other income, dropping to ₹41.7 crore from ₹102 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On the other hand, the operating profit, represented by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), witnessed a rise of 22.4 percent to ₹85.9 crore. Margins remained steady at 28 percent year-on-year for the December quarter.

