Indian 10-year bond yields drop below 7% amid cooling inflation, rate cut hopes
US treasury yields were lower after data showed a cooling labour market and price pressures. The 10-year yield hit a more than two-month low.
Indian government bond yields extended decline on Friday tracking losses in US Treasury yields on bets of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September. India’s benchmark 10-year yield dropped to 6.9779% from its previous close at 6.9872%.
