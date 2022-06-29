India 2-wheelers: Still time to buy, says Jefferies, bullish on these 3 auto stocks2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 09:20 AM IST
- Jefferies believes the stocks are attractive for the impending demand recovery
Listen to this article
2Wheeler stocks have outperformed Nifty by 11-33% since Feb 2022 . However, stocks have still lagged Nifty by 33-77% since Jan 2018 due to demand downturn and EV concern. While the latter concern will continue until clarity on EV market shares emerges, Jefferies believes stocks are attractive for the impending demand recovery.