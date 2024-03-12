Markets
Indian aviation industry is booming and this Adani stock could be a big winner
Equitymaster 6 min read 12 Mar 2024, 12:48 PM IST
SummaryThe Indian aviation industry needs thousands of new planes in the coming decades. And this Adani group company is poised to benefit from the boom within sector.
India is set to become the world’s third-largest air passenger market by 2030, after China and the US, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
