If you had invested ₹10,000 in Indian Bank 10 years ago, here’s what you’d have today
Equitymaster 6 min read 27 Nov 2025, 01:06 pm IST
Summary
After a decade-long NPA crisis that crushed PSU banks, reforms, recapitalization and a sharp drop in bad loans helped Indian Bank stage a remarkable turnaround, delivering 601% returns and outpacing the Sensex.
The lending boom a decade ago later turned into a major setback for public-sector banks (PSBs). Loans that slipped into default were not recognised in time, and a slowing economy worsened the stress.
