These five banks have the biggest problem with bad loans. Approach with caution.

The bank is now in line with gross NPA guidance of less than 4%, and aims to improve this further through stringent credit policies. However, the total net NPAs have grown from ₹6,300 crore to ₹7,300 crore in just 12 months, primarily due to new NPAs added during the year. Nevertheless, the bank is taking measures to ensure its asset quality remains intact. It also increased its provision coverage ratio by two percentage points to accommodate new bad debts.