Indian Bank Q1 business update: Lender reports 13.3% growth in deposits, advances rise 13.9%

State-owned lender Indian Bank today reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, with its total business rising 13.6% year-on-year to ₹15.28 lakh crore, compared with ₹13.45 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank in its regulatory filing reported a 13.3% YoY jump in total deposits, climbing to ₹8.43 lakh crore from ₹7.44 lakh crore, led by steady growth in both savings and current account balances.

Savings Bank (SB) deposits rose 12.9% to ₹2.70 lakh crore, while Current Account (CA) deposits registered a stronger 26.3% growth to ₹0.48 lakh crore.

The bank's domestic CASA ratio remained largely stable at 39.64%, compared with 38.97% a year earlier.

On the lending side, gross advances grew 13.9% YoY to ₹6.85 lakh crore from ₹6.01 lakh crore. The bank's domestic retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) portfolio also recorded healthy growth, rising 14.8% year-on-year to ₹4.17 lakh crore, reflecting continued momentum in its core lending segments, its filing showed.

In the March quarter, the bank reported a 12.3% jump in total deposits to ₹8,27,726 crore, while gross advances rose 13.43% year-on-year to ₹6,67,113 crore from ₹5,88,140 crore.

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Indian Bank Q4 Results FY26 For the quarter ended March 2026, Indian Bank reported a 5% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹3,103 crore, compared with ₹2,956 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net Interest Income (NII)—the difference between interest earned on loans and interest paid on deposits—rose 11.3% YoY to ₹7,110 crore, up from ₹6,389 crore in Q4FY25.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) stood at ₹5,285 crore in Q4FY26, compared with ₹5,018 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the bank's earnings filing.

On the asset quality front, both Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) improved significantly. The GNPA ratio declined by 111 basis points year-on-year to 1.98%, while the NNPA ratio fell by 4 basis points to 0.15%.

However, provisions increased sharply to ₹1,228 crore during the quarter from ₹794 crore a year earlier, partly due to a ₹308.40 crore provision made in view of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

For the full financial year FY26, the bank reported a net profit of ₹12,155 crore, registering an 11.35% increase from ₹10,918 crore in FY25.

Shares remain volatile in 2026; long-term returns stay robust Indian Bank shares have remained volatile this year and have struggled to regain momentum after hitting an all-time high of ₹1,000 in February. Since then, the stock has declined 18%, falling to ₹821 apiece.

Despite the recent correction, the stock's long-term performance remains impressive. Between April 2020 and February 2026, Indian Bank shares delivered a staggering 2,202% return during a sustained bull run.

On an annual basis, the stock has posted positive returns in each of the last five calendar years, with 2020 being the strongest year, when it surged 104%.