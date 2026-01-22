Indian Bank Q3 Results 2026: PSU bank’s net profit rises 7% to ₹3,061 crore, NII up 7.5% YoY; asset quality improves

Indian Bank, the state-run lender, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹3,061.48 crore for the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 7.3% from ₹2,852.36 crore in the year-ago period.

The PSU bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) in Q3FY26 increased 7.5% to ₹6,895 crore from ₹6,414 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) during the December quarter rose 5.77% to ₹5,023.58 crore from ₹4,749.42 crore, YoY.

Provisions and contingencies of Indian Bank in Q3 declined to ₹857.02 crore from ₹738.60 QoQ, and from ₹1,059.13, YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio improved by 19 bps YoY to 98.28% in December 2025 from 98.09%, YoY.

Indian Bank’s Asset Quality Asset quality of Indian Bank improved sequentially in the quarter ended December 2025. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) ratio in Q3FY26 declined to 2.23% from 2.60%, QoQ. Net NPA ratio dropped to 0.15% from 0.16%, QoQ.

In absolute terms, gross NPA decreased 11.56% to ₹14,268.38 crore from ₹16,134.66 crore, and net NPA declined 1.56% to ₹967.55 crore from ₹982.98, QoQ.

Slippage ratio decreased to 0.69% in December 2025 from 0.79% in September 2025, and from 0.78% in December 2024.

Capita Adequacy Ratio of the PSU lender improved by 66 bps to 16.58%. CET-I improved by 127 bps YoY to 14.54%, Tier I Capital improved by 77 bps YoY to 14.54% in December 2025.

Deposits and Advances Gross Advances increased by 14.24% YoY to ₹6,38,848 crore in December 2025 from ₹5,59,199 crore in December 2024.

Total deposits of the bank increased by 12.62% YoY and reached ₹7,90,923 crore in December 2025 as against ₹7,02,282 crore, YoY. Current, Savings and CASA deposits grew by 19.13%, 8.45%, and 9.86%, YoY respectively. Domestic CASA ratio stood at 39.08% as on 31 December 2025. CD ratio stood at 80.77%.

Indian Bank has 5,965 domestic branches, out of which 2,001 are Rural, 1,592 are Semi-Urban, 1,191 are Urban and 1,181 are in Metro category. The PSU bank has 3 overseas branches and 1 IBU (Gift City Branch). The bank has 5,624 ATMs and BNAs and 16,247 number of Business Correspondents (BCs).

Indian Bank Share Price History Indian Bank share price has gained 11.55% in one month, and 40% in the past six months. The PSU bank stock has jumped 69% in one year, and has delivered multibagger returns of 867% over the past five years.