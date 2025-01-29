Mint Market

Indian Bank Q3 Results: Standalone profit surges 35% YoY to ₹2,852 crore; NII rises 10%

Indian Bank shares jumped 7% after announcing a 34.58% YoY increase in Q3 FY25 net profit to 2852.36 crore. The bank also reported a rise in net interest income and a decline in non-performing assets, enhancing financial stability.

Saloni Goel
Updated29 Jan 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Indian Bank Q3 Results: Standalone profit surges 35% YoY to ₹2,852 crore; NII rises 10%

Indian Bank Q3 Results: The public sector lender Indian Bank on Wednesday, January 29, posted a 34.58% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the standalone net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25) to 2852.36 crore. The profit figure stood at 2119.35 crore in the same period last year.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Indian Bank's profit increased by 5.39% from 2,706.44 crore posted in the September quarter of FY25.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Q3 result: Consolidated profit jumps 16% YoY

The net interest income (NII) during the quarter under review came in at 6,414.72 crore, up 10.32% from 5,814.19 crore posted in Q3 FY24 and 3.55% as against 6,194.22 crore posted in the preceding quarter of current fiscal.

Advertisement

The PSU bank witnessed an improvement in non-performing assets (NPA), with the amount of gross NPA declining to 18,208.35 crore from 22,786.5 crore on a YoY basis. Even sequentially, the gross NPA in Q3 FY25 was lower than 19,148 crore in Q2 FY25. The net NPA stood at 1,126.86 crore in Q3, down from 1,445.29 crore in Q2 and 2,578.72 crore in Q3 last fiscal.

Also Read | CarTrade Tech rises 9% after posting third consecutive quarterly profit

Subsequently, the percentage of gross NPAs improved to 3.26% in the December 2024 quarter from 4.47% in the corresponding quarter last year. The figure was also slightly better than 3.48% in the September 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

The percentage of net NPA came in at 0.21%, down from 0.53% on a YoY basis and 0.27% on a QoQ basis.

The margin performance of the PSU lender also remained strong, with the operating margin coming in at 26.52% in the quarter under review as against 25.45% in the same quarter last fiscal. Similarly, the net profit margin was at 15.92%, significantly higher than 13.16% in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Ambuja Cement Q3 Results: Net profit soars 242% YoY to ₹1,758 crore

Earnings Impact

Following the strong earnings announcement, Indian Bank share price spiked 7% to the day's high of 551 on the BSE. As of 1.55 pm, Indian Bank share was at 541.30, up 5.18%.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndian Bank Q3 Results: Standalone profit surges 35% YoY to ₹2,852 crore; NII rises 10%
First Published:29 Jan 2025, 01:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts