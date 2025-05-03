Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 32% to ₹2,956 crore, board approves ₹16.25/share dividend issue

Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 32% to 2,956 crore, board approves 16.25/share dividend issue

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published3 May 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Indian Bank announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, May 3.
Indian Bank announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, May 3. (Bloomberg)

Indian Bank Q4 Results: Indian Bank announced its January to March quarter results on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The institutional lender recorded a 32 per cent jump in its standalone net profits to 2,956 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 2,247 crore in the same period a year ago. 

The board approved 16.25/share dividend issue along with its fourth quarter results. 

 

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon) 

First Published:3 May 2025, 03:50 PM IST

