Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 32% to ₹2,956 crore, board approves ₹16.25/share dividend issue

Indian Bank Q4 Results: Indian Bank announced its January to March quarter results on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The institutional lender recorded a 32 per cent jump in its standalone net profits to ₹2,956 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹2,247 crore in the same period a year ago.
The board approved ₹16.25/share dividend issue along with its fourth quarter results.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
