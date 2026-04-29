Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 5% YoY to ₹3,103 crore, asset quality improves; declares ₹18.25 dividend

State-owned lender Indian Bank announced its financial performance for the March quarter and fiscal year ended March 31 today, 29 April, during market hours, reporting steady growth in operating performance along with an improvement in asset quality.
The lender reported a net profit of ₹3,103 crore, a 5% increase from ₹2,956 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned from lending and interest paid to depositors — surged 11.28% year-on-year to ₹7,110 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank had reported NII of ₹6,389 crore.
Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at ₹5,285 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to ₹5,018 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, as per the company's earnings filing.
In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratios declined by 111 basis points and 4 basis points year-on-year to 1.98% and 0.15%, respectively.
Provisions, however, rose sharply to ₹1,228 crore during the March quarter, marking a significant jump from ₹794 crore a year ago, partly due to a ₹308.40 crore provision made in light of the ongoing West Asia crisis. In the December quarter, the bank declared provisions of ₹857 crore, its earnings filing showed.
(more to come)
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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