State-owned Indian Bank on Monday reported 47 per cent rise in standalone net profit to 1,447.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 984 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 29.4 per cent to 5,508.3 crore for the quarter under review. It was 4,255.2 crore in the year ago period.

Indian Bank's board has recommended a dividend of 8.60 per equity share i.e 86% of paid up equity capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2022-23;

Canara Bank improved its asset quality over a year ago period as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 5.95 per cent, in the March quarter down from 6.53 per cent in the December quarter (QoQ).

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio has also declined to 0.09 per cent as of March 2023 from 1 per cent as of December 2022.

The company's share was trading 3.51 per cent down at 320.15 on BSE.

 

