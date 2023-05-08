Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit up 47% to ₹1,447.3 cr, dividend declared1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Indian Bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹8.60 per equity share
State-owned Indian Bank on Monday reported 47 per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,447.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹984 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
