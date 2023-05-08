Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit up 47% to 1,447.3 cr, dividend declared

Indian Bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹ 8.60 per equity share

The company's share was trading 3.51 per cent down at ₹320.15 on BSE.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio has also declined to 0.09 per cent as of March 2023 from 1 per cent as of December 2022.

Canara Bank improved its asset quality over a year ago period as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 5.95 per cent, in the March quarter down from 6.53 per cent in the December quarter (QoQ).

Indian Bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹8.60 per equity share i.e 86% of paid up equity capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2022-23;

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 29.4 per cent to ₹5,508.3 crore for the quarter under review. It was ₹4,255.2 crore in the year ago period.

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday reported 47 per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹1,447.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹984 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

