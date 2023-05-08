Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit up 47% to 1,447.3 cr, dividend declared

Indian Bank Q4 Results: Net profit up 47% to 1,447.3 cr, dividend declared

1 min read . 02:52 PM IST Livemint
A pedestrian walks past a branch of Indian bank in Mumbai on Monday, Feb. 5, 2007. Photograph: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News

Indian Bank's board has recommended a dividend of 8.60 per equity share

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday reported 47 per cent rise in standalone net profit to 1,447.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 984 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

State-owned Indian Bank on Monday reported 47 per cent rise in standalone net profit to 1,447.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 984 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 29.4 per cent to 5,508.3 crore for the quarter under review. It was 4,255.2 crore in the year ago period.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 29.4 per cent to 5,508.3 crore for the quarter under review. It was 4,255.2 crore in the year ago period.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Indian Bank's board has recommended a dividend of 8.60 per equity share i.e 86% of paid up equity capital of the Bank for the Financial Year 2022-23;

Canara Bank improved its asset quality over a year ago period as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 5.95 per cent, in the March quarter down from 6.53 per cent in the December quarter (QoQ).

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio has also declined to 0.09 per cent as of March 2023 from 1 per cent as of December 2022.

The company's share was trading 3.51 per cent down at 320.15 on BSE.

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.