Indian Bank share price rises ahead of the Q1 results 2026

Indian Bank share price rose over a percent on Friday ahead of the announcement of its Q1 results today. The PSU bank stock gained as much as 1.64% to ₹806.00 apiece on the BSE.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10 July 2026, to consider and approve the financial results of the bank for the first quarter of FY27 ended on 30 June 2026.

Indian Bank is expected to report a strong growth in its net profit during the April-June quarter of FY27, led by upbeat net interest income (NII) and decent loan growth. However, analysts expect the lender’s net interest margins (NIM) to contract marginally, but see steady improvement in asset quality ratios.

Here’s what to expect from Indian Bank Q1 results 2026.

Indian Bank Q1 Results Preview According to estimates by Systematix Research, Indian Bank is expected to report a net profit of ₹3,418 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 15% from ₹2,972.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

NII in Q1FY27 is expected to grow 15.1% to ₹7,318 crore from ₹6,358.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Other income is seen at ₹2,416 crore, down by 0.9% YoY and 3.4% sequentially, due to lower fee income on account of seasonality.

The bank’s operating profit is expected to rise 14.1% to ₹5,444 from ₹4,770.3 crore, YoY, according to Systematix. Total operating expense is expected to be marginally lower sequentially, driven by both employee expenses and other opex.

Provisions are estimated to be at ₹825.5 crore, down 32.7% from ₹1,225.8 crore QoQ, as the bank took a one-time additional provision of ₹3.1 billion in Q4FY26. However, provisions are expected to rise 19.5% from ₹691 crore, YoY.

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Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Indian Bank’s business growth at 13.7% YoY, while credit growth to be broad-based, led by retail and MSME. It expects NIMs to contract marginally by 3 bps QoQ to 3.2%.

Asset quality is expected to see a steady improvement sequentially. Gross NPA ratio in Q1 likely to decline to 1.9% from 2.0% in the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio in the June quarter is expected to drop to 0.1% from 0.2% in the March quarter.

Indian Bank Share Price Performance Indian Bank share price has fallen over 3% in one month and has declined 17% in three months. The PSU bank stock has gained 27% in one year and has rallied 48% in two years. Indian Bank shares have delivered multibagger returns of 492% over the past five years.

At 10:05 AM, Indian Bank share price was trading 1.52% higher at ₹805.00 apiece on the BSE.