Indian Bank share price rises ahead of the Q1 results 2026

Indian Bank share price rose over a percent on Friday ahead of the announcement of its Q1 results today. The PSU bank stock gained as much as 1.64% to ₹806.00 apiece on the BSE.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Indian Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 10 July 2026, to consider and approve the financial results of the bank for the first quarter of FY27 ended on 30 June 2026.

Advertisement

Indian Bank is expected to report a strong growth in its net profit during the April-June quarter of FY27, led by upbeat net interest income (NII) and decent loan growth. However, analysts expect the lender’s net interest margins (NIM) to contract marginally, but see steady improvement in asset quality ratios.

Here’s what to expect from Indian Bank Q1 results 2026.

Indian Bank Q1 Results Preview According to estimates by Systematix Research, Indian Bank is expected to report a net profit of ₹3,418 crore in the June quarter, registering a growth of 15% from ₹2,972.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

NII in Q1FY27 is expected to grow 15.1% to ₹7,318 crore from ₹6,358.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Other income is seen at ₹2,416 crore, down by 0.9% YoY and 3.4% sequentially, due to lower fee income on account of seasonality.

Advertisement

The bank’s operating profit is expected to rise 14.1% to ₹5,444 from ₹4,770.3 crore, YoY, according to Systematix. Total operating expense is expected to be marginally lower sequentially, driven by both employee expenses and other opex.

Provisions are estimated to be at ₹825.5 crore, down 32.7% from ₹1,225.8 crore QoQ, as the bank took a one-time additional provision of ₹3.1 billion in Q4FY26. However, provisions are expected to rise 19.5% from ₹691 crore, YoY.

Also Read | Dixon Technologies share price jumps 3% after govt clears Vivo India JV

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Indian Bank’s business growth at 13.7% YoY, while credit growth to be broad-based, led by retail and MSME. It expects NIMs to contract marginally by 3 bps QoQ to 3.2%.

Asset quality is expected to see a steady improvement sequentially. Gross NPA ratio in Q1 likely to decline to 1.9% from 2.0% in the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio in the June quarter is expected to drop to 0.1% from 0.2% in the March quarter.

Advertisement

Indian Bank Share Price Performance Indian Bank share price has fallen over 3% in one month and has declined 17% in three months. The PSU bank stock has gained 27% in one year and has rallied 48% in two years. Indian Bank shares have delivered multibagger returns of 492% over the past five years.

At 10:05 AM, Indian Bank share price was trading 1.52% higher at ₹805.00 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.