Indian Bank share price zooms 10% after announcement of Q1 results 2026

Indian Bank share price: Indian Bank share price jumped 10% to its day's high of ₹872.45 per share on BSE on Friday, July 10 after it posted strong results for the quarter ended June 2026.
Indian Bank on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹3,273 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27, marking a more than 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise from ₹2,973 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The PSU lender's net interest income (NII) rose nearly 17% year-on-year (YoY) to around ₹7,435 crore in Q1FY27, compared with ₹6,359 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Following the earnings announcement, Indian Bank shares surged around 10%.
The strong growth in net profit and NII was accompanied by a significant improvement in the bank's asset quality. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined nearly 30% YoY to ₹12,710 crore, while the gross NPA ratio improved to 1.86% from 3.01% in Q1FY26. Net NPA fell over 4% YoY to ₹990 crore, with the net NPA ratio declining to 0.15% from 0.23% a year earlier.
Indian Bank's net worth increased nearly 14% YoY to ₹68,793 crore in the June quarter, up from ₹60,383 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's operating profit margin improved to 26.82% from 25.48%, while the net profit margin eased marginally to 15.79% from 15.88% in Q1FY26.
The lender's return on assets (RoA) improved to 1.34%, while earnings per share (EPS) rose to ₹24.92. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.80%, and total advances grew around 14% YoY to ₹6.84 lakh crore.
The bank also reported an improvement in asset quality metrics, with the slippage ratio declining to 0.77% in June 2026 from 0.94% in June 2025. Yield on investments (YoI) stood at 6.96%, while the domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.41% from 3.35% a year ago.
Commenting on its strategy, Indian Bank said:
“We aim to become the preferred financial partner for customers by catering to their full spectrum of banking needs. Our strategy centers on operational efficiency, disciplined portfolio management, and delivering simpler, faster and more delightful banking experiences. At the core lies a customer-centric ethos that guides every interaction and innovation.”
The lender rose 4% in the last 1 month but has fallen 10% in 3 months. Meanwhile, it added 4% in 6 months and 37% in 1 year. Moreover, in the long term, the stock has given multibagger returns, soaring around 550%.
It hit its 52-week high of ₹1,000.05 in April 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹605.55 in July 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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