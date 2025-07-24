Indian Bank standalone Q1 net profit at ₹2972.82 rises 23.7% year on year

Q1 Results: Indian Bank's standalone net profit at ₹2972.82 for the quarter ending June 2025 grew 23.7% year-on-year compared to ₹2403 crore in the year-ago quarter

Indian Bank's consolidated net profit at ₹2218.51 for the quarter ending June 2025, however, was down 8% year-on-year compared to ₹2417.30 crore in the year-ago quarter