Indian Bank standalone Q1 net profit at ₹2972.82 rises 23.7% year on year

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Jul 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Q1 Results: Indian Bank's standalone net profit at 2972.82 for the quarter ending June 2025 grew 23.7% year-on-year compared to 2403 crore in the year-ago quarter

Indian Bank's consolidated net profit at 2218.51 for the quarter ending June 2025, however, was down  8% year-on-year compared to 2417.30 crore in the year-ago quarter

 

 

