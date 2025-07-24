Subscribe

Indian Bank standalone Q1 net profit at ₹2972.82 rises 23.7% year on year

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Jul 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Q1 Results: Indian Bank standalone net profit at 2972.82 for the quarter ending June 2025 grew 23.7% year-on-year compared to 2403 crore in the year-ago quarter

Indian Bank reported a 23.7% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at 2972.82 for the quarter ending June 2025 compared to 2403 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased by 2.9% to 6,359 crore, from 6,178 crore the previous year.

Gross NPA stood at 3.01% compared to 3.09% in the previous quarter.

The amount of net non-performing assets at 1035.56 for Indian Bank in the quarter gone by, or the April-June quarter, declined from 1109.56 crore in the previous quarter (January-March quarter) and was substantially lower compared to 2026.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

Indian Bank's consolidated net profit at 2218.51 for the quarter ending June 2025, however, was down 8% year-on-year compared to 2417.30 crore in the year-ago quarter

