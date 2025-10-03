Indian Bank Stocks Fire up After Central Bank Eases Capital Market Lending

Before the trading day starts we bring you a digest of the key news and events that are likely to move markets. Today we look at:

Good morning, this is Savio Shetty, an equities reporter in Mumbai. Nifty futures signal a cautious start for local equities even as traders look to build on Wednesday’s rebound after an eight-session losing streak. Still, the firm trend in Asian markets should hearten stock bulls. Financials may continue to be in focus after their recent outperformance. Meanwhile, India’s busy IPO calendar rolls on, with WeWork India Management opening its books to bidders today.

Policy boost fires up bank stocks

Bank stocks surged on Wednesday, with a Nifty gauge of banks posting its sharpest rise in nearly four months, after the Reserve Bank of India announced a raft of measures to boost lending and ease bottlenecks. Among the steps, lenders can now fund mergers and acquisitions and lend more to investors looking to buy shares in IPOs as the central bank pushes to improve credit transmission amid a slowing consumption environment. A strong festive season will likely provide further tailwinds for loan growth, potentially extending the recent rally.

Stock exchanges primed for growth

Stronger credit flows won’t just help benefit banks, they also create a bullish backdrop for the broader financial ecosystem, including the nation’s stock exchanges. Centrum analysts expect the bourses to benefit from the rising flow of household savings into financial products. Coupled with technology upgrades, product innovation, and robust regulatory oversight, the sector is well-positioned for long-term expansion. Centrum has initiated coverage on the BSE with a ‘buy’ rating, noting key moats such as steady market share, high entry barriers, and diverse product offerings. It expects the National Stock Exchange to go public in the first half of fiscal year 2027, with an estimated market value of 5.2 trillion rupees -6.7 trillion rupees.

Hospitality sector eyes a stronger second half

Things don’t look as great for the hotels sector at the moment, with analysts at Antique expecting subdued growth in average daily rates due to seasonality and high base effects. Revenue per available room is expected to see low single-digit growth, while overall revenue could post double-digit gains thanks to new room additions and fresh business streams. Looking ahead, the sector is poised for a pickup in the second half of the year, supported by corporate travel, conferences, exhibitions, and the wedding season. Antique has a buy rating on Chalet Hotels and a hold rating on Indian Hotels Co.

Back in the financial space, banks — the key drivers of the financial index — remain in focus as technical hurdle tests investor optimism. The NSE Nifty Bank Index, which led sectoral gains on Wednesday, now faces resistance at the 100-day moving average mark. In mid-September, the rally faltered at this very level, erasing much of its hard-won gains. With fundamentals more supportive after the RBI’s announcements, bulls may hold the edge this time.

