Markets
Banks have had a rough ride, but some bucked the trend
Ananya Roy 6 min read 11 Apr 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- As Indian banks grapple with competition and regulatory challenges, some have managed to turn the tide. These lenders have showcased remarkable resilience with robust growth in deposits and loans
Indian banks have been through some tough times lately. Retail lending skyrocketed after the pandemic, leading to intense competition and soon followed by stress in the segment. The regulator responded by tightening the guardrails, resulting in a slowdown in retail credit in an environment already marred by subdued corporate credit. Deposit growth has been hit, too, as domestic assets found their way from bank deposits towards stock markets.
