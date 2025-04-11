The AU advantage

We have previously covered how AU Bank’s recent fortunes are closely linked to its merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank. The merger led to a higher share of microfinance on AU’s books, which has seen sharp growth recently. While the segment has also seen higher stress and the regulator’s wrath, the superior as well as diversified credit profile of AU’s borrowers has helped it sail through. Credit growth has mellowed from 46% in FY24 to 25.8% in FY25, but it is still the best in the industry.