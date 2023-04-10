In Q4FY23, domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research expects earnings momentum to continue to remain strong led by continued robust credit offtake, steady elevated margins on the back of yield repricing offsetting higher cost of deposit and steady slippages and resolutions of few stressed assets leading to stable credit cost.

The operational performance is expected to remain positive across lenders. PSU banks are seen delivering continued strong earning trajectory, the brokerage said.

Further, it said that management commentary on segments will drive advance growth, liabilities accretion while margin trajectory amid rising cost of funds will be keenly watched.

The fag end of the fiscal year, which is generally strong for the financial industry is expected to witness continued traction in retail credit demand.

Further, MSMEs are turning to banks for working capital limits. However, credit to industry should continue to show a gradual improvement.

According to the brokerage, liabilities accretion strategy along with margin trajectory remains a key catalyst to drive valuation.

Below are key expected highlights for banks and NBFCs:

- Credit growth is expected to be above industry at 16.2% YoY to ₹76.3 lakh crore, driven by retail (home, auto & credit card) and MSME segment. Latest RBI fortnightly data has indicated growth of 15.7% YoY for the overall banking sector indicating continued resilience in credit offtake. Private bank’s advances are expected to grow 17% YoY while PSBs are also seen witnessing healthy traction at ~16% YoY. Thus, NII is expected to grow 24% YoY aided by healthy business growth and steady margins.

- Deposit traction was reported at 10.3% YoY, led by recent hike in deposit rates. Traction in term deposits is expected to remain strong, led by incremental accretion and shift from low cost deposits amid increase in rates. Thus, CASA ratio is expected to either remain stable or decline on a sequential basis.

- Continued transmission of rate hikes, elevated CD ratio and focus towards high yielding retail segment is seen offsetting pressure from increasing cost of deposits thereby keeping NIM steadier. Commentary on margin trajectory amid rising deposit rates will remain in focus. Margins, as per the brokerage, are nearing their peak as cost of funds is anticipated to rise at a faster pace compared to yields.

- Healthy growth, steady margins and normalised credit cost on the back of adequate provision buffer is expected to keep earnings momentum unabated at 33.7% YoY largely flat QoQ to ₹42,975 crore.

The brokerage said that the announcement of pre-result updates indicates continued healthy momentum in business growth. However, commentary on segments is expected to drive future credit growth, strategy on liabilities franchise while anticipated margin trajectory, flexibility of opex to act as catalyst for a further re-rating.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.