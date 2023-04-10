Indian banks to maintain strong earnings momentum in Q4 on robust credit offtake2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:06 AM IST
- The operational performance is expected to remain positive across lenders
In Q4FY23, domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct Research expects earnings momentum to continue to remain strong led by continued robust credit offtake, steady elevated margins on the back of yield repricing offsetting higher cost of deposit and steady slippages and resolutions of few stressed assets leading to stable credit cost.
