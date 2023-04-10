Indian banks to maintain strong earnings momentum in Q4 on robust credit offtake

Below are key expected highlights for banks and NBFCs:

- Credit growth is expected to be above industry at 16.2% YoY to ₹76.3 lakh crore, driven by retail (home, auto & credit card) and MSME segment. Latest RBI fortnightly data has indicated growth of 15.7% YoY for the overall banking sector indicating continued resilience in credit offtake. Private bank’s advances are expected to grow 17% YoY while PSBs are also seen witnessing healthy traction at ~16% YoY. Thus, NII is expected to grow 24% YoY aided by healthy business growth and steady margins.