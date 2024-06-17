Indian banks well placed with strong balance sheets, record profits, cheap valuations: CLSA; likes IndusInd, ICICI Bank
Indian banks are in a strong position with robust balance sheets and profits, says CLSA. Return on equity is at a 10-year high of 15%, while NPL ratio is at a decade low. Private banks are predicted to surpass PSU banks in performance.
Indian banks have established themselves on a much stronger footing led by cleaner balance sheets, record profits and inexpensive valuations, foreign brokerage firm CLSA said.
