Indian bond yield sees biggest spike in 8 months on uncertainty over election results 2024; 10-year yield above 7%
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.0130% as against its previous close at 6.9438%. Earlier in the day, the yield hit 7.0375%, the highest in nearly two weeks, and also witnessed its biggest single-session climb since October 6.
Indian government bond yields jumped sharply on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield witnessing its biggest surge in eight months, as early voting trends in the Lok Sabha election results 2024 so far were falling short of market expectations.
