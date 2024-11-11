Indian bond yields rise ahead of domestic, US inflation data

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.7874%, compared with Friday's closing level of 6.7762%

Mumbai:Indian government bond yields ended slightly higher after a range-bound trading session on Monday, with investors awaiting domestic and U.S. inflation data for clues on the outlook for interest rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The benchmark 10-year yield ended at 6.7874%, compared with Friday's closing level of 6.7762%. The yield traded in a one-basis point range on Monday.

Data due on Tuesday is expected to show that India's retail inflation climbed to a 14-month high of 5.81% in October, primarily due to higher vegetable and edible oil prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week that October's inflation print is going to be "very high." He also said that a change in policy stance does not mean there will be a rate cut in December.

"Some upward pressure on local bond yields is likely going forward, as a December rate cut in India looks uncertain amid expectations of a higher inflation print in October," Yogesh Kalinge, associate director at A.K. Capital Services, said.

"We think that the 10-year bond yield can rise up to 6.85% in the near-term, with the pace of rise determined by the U.S. inflation number." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The U.S. will report October inflation data on Wednesday. Economists expect the U.S. core consumer price index to rise 0.3% month-on-month, matching September's pace.

Donald Trump's win in the U.S. presidential election has muddled the outlook for interest rates in the world's largest economy.