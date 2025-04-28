Indian bond yields rise on anticipation of new 10-year issuance, position unwinding

By Nimesh Vora and Khushi Malhotra

MUMBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose on Monday, adding to the previous session's gains, on expectations of a new 10-year bond likely being issued this week and the unwinding of stretched positions.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 6.3910% at 11:45 a.m. IST, up 2.5 basis points from Friday.

The yield briefly inched below a key level of 6.30% on Wednesday, the lowest since its issuance in October.

Wednesday's bond buying was likely stretched and the ongoing unwinding of these positions is probably pushing yields higher, a fixed income trader at a private sector bank said.

The 10-year yield had dropped by nearly 30 basis points this month through last Wednesday.

The expectation of a new 10-year bond issuance is likely further contributing to the rise in yields, he said.

Typically, traders estimate the date of issue of new 10-year bonds from the maturity of the current 10-year bond and the outstanding stock.

With the current 10-year bond maturing in 9.5 years, traders reckon there is a decent chance of a new issuance soon.

Following the good rally in bond prices, there "was a bit of fatigue setting in and we're just seeing that play out now", a trader at a different bank said.

From here, he expects consolidation in yields, a slowdown in activity over the next few days and a "good" chance of the new 10-year bond being issued this Friday.

RATES

India's overnight index swap (OIS) rates were little changed, with traders awaiting fresh cues on the extent of the Reserve Bank of India's current rate cut cycle.

The one-year was little changed at 5.72%, the five-year OIS rates was flat at 5.68%.