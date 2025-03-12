By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bonds are expected to trade in a tight range on Wednesday as market participants await a domestic inflation report due later in the day, with the results of the central bank's debt purchase also in focus.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.68% and 6.71%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.6938%.

"We should see a quiet opening, with major focus on the results of the open market bond purchase from the central bank. The inflation reading will also be crucial and a larger-than-expected drop could lead to a mini rally in prices," the trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India will purchase 500 billion rupees ($5.73 billion) worth of government bonds maturing from 2029 to 2039. This would be followed by a similar-sized bond purchase on March 18.

The central bank has already bought bonds worth 1 trillion rupees through OMOs over the last two months, and banks have aggressively offered their securities at higher-than-prevailing yields to free up space in their treasury portfolios.

Traders would be eyeing the levels at which the central bank accepts these offers as a cue to the direction for yields.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation data for February is due at 4:00 p.m. IST on Wednesday and a Reuters poll pegs the reading at 3.98%, down from 4.31% in January.

This would be the first time in six months that the reading would ease below the central bank target of 4%.

The inflation numbers are likely to cement expectations for a back-to-back interest rate cut in April. A broad-based moderation in food inflation, led by perishables, is likely to be the main reason behind the slower headline print in February, DBS said in a note.

The inflation report would be followed by U.S. retail inflation data, which will be released after Indian market hours on Wednesday.