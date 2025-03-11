Indian bond yields track US peers lower, state debt sale in focus

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields dipped in the early session on Tuesday, tracking a sharp decline in U.S. Treasury yields, but the decline was limited as traders braced for heavy supply from states.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.6960% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7024%.

"There is some impact from Treasuries, but we do not anticipate any major move and yield should move sideways till the inflation data," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The U.S. 10-year yield eased by 11 basis points on Monday as demand for safe-haven assets increased after President Donald Trump declined to rule out a recession as a result of his tariff policies.

These comments also led to a jump in expectations of interest rate cuts in the world's largest economy, with Fed futures pricing around 86 basis points of rate cuts in 2025, up from around 69 bps on Monday.

Indian states are set to raise 495.22 billion rupees ($5.67 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the session, nearly 110 billion rupees higher than the pre-announced calendar. Last week, they raised over 100 billion rupees more than scheduled.

The supply comes amid weak demand in the last month of the financial year that ends on March 31, even as the Reserve Bank of India aims to purchase debt worth 500 billion rupees on Wednesday. A similar-sized bond purchase will be made next week.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation data for February is due on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll pegs the reading at 3.98%, down from 4.31% in January. This would be the first time in six months that the reading would ease below the central bank's target of 4%.