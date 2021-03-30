Global index provider FTSE Russel announced that it has placed Indian and Saudi Arabian government bond markets on the watchlist for possible inclusion in one of its major global debt indexes i.e., the FTSE Emerging Government Bond Index (EMBI).

In its semi-annual country classification review, the index provider said that Indian and Saudi Arabian government bond markets will be placed on the Watch List for potential future inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Government Bond Index.

Indian bonds will be considered for addition to the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index and their market accessibility will be reviewed for reclassification to “1" from “0," which would put them at the minimum level needed for inclusion, the index provider said.

''This process of India's global bond inclusion is unlikely to start before next fiscal year. That said with India having created enough FX buffers, it might think of further easing capital account convertibility Norms in coming years if global market remain sane which could fasten the process’’, Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services said on Indian bonds being on FTSE’s watch list.

FTSE has confirmed that it will be including Chinese Government Bonds in the FTSE World Government Bond Index (WGBI). China’s WGBI inclusion to occur over a period of 36 months commencing with an effective date of 29 October 2021.

''For India, the inclusion is being talked about for FTSE EMBI and not WGBI. The expected quantum of flows in India will depend on the % allocation to us. We note FTSE is a much smaller space than Bloomberg Barclays and JP Morgan Emerging Market Government Bond Index (GBI-EM) when it comes to EM bond index’’, Arora added.

FTSE said global index users have shown an interest in Indian sovereign securities issued through the Fully Accessibility Route (FAR), a new category of debt sales introduced by the government last year without foreign ownership restrictions.

''FTSE planning on floating India FAR securities bond index won't change much for the debt flows, given India remains one of the lowest Real rates offerer in EM space to global Investors.’’, Arora said.

As per Bloomberg, India is also said to be seeking to join JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global bond indexes, with the nation looking to secure a 7% weighting in the gauges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via