Why some Indian companies are paying dividends despite posting losses
Ayesha Shetty 9 min read 19 Jun 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Strategic pivots, asset sales and consolidated profits are allowing firms to reward shareholders even as standalone earnings stay in the red.
Dividends are typically seen as a signal of financial strength. But this earnings season, several Indian companies are issuing payouts even as their standalone accounts show red ink — a curious contradiction that reflects shifting capital allocation strategies.
