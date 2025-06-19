Why some Indian companies are paying dividends despite posting losses

For FY26, the company plans to launch around ₹14,000 crore of new projects. These launches are largely skewed towards Q3 and Q4, with a couple possibly in Q2. This new launch value, combined with existing sustenance inventory of approximately ₹6,700 crore, means projects worth around ₹20,000 crore will be available for sale in the next 12 months. The company also plans to hit a gross development value (GDV) of ₹1 trillion over the next year.