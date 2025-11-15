When valuations peak, QIPs follow, and investors suffer. Four examples you can't ignore
Madhvendra 8 min read 15 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Companies that raised funds via QIPs at lofty valuations are now delivering weaker results, and their stocks are slipping. When companies tap the market at its peak, investors often end up holding shares with little support underneath.
Indian companies raised ₹50,106 crore through 25 qualified institutional placements (QIPs) during April-September 2025, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Although the deals were half in count, the funds mobilized were only 22.6% lower than the ₹64,750 crore raised from 50 QIPs in the year-ago period.
