Why Indian promoters are no longer rushing to delist
Srushti Vaidya 4 min read 09 Jul 2025, 05:50 AM IST
Rising market valuations and tighter Sebi rules are making buybacks more expensive—while promoters increasingly see long-term value in staying listed.
Fewer Indian companies are choosing to delist from stock exchanges, as buoyant market valuations and tighter pricing rules have made share buybacks increasingly expensive for promoters.
