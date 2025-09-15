Report card: India's 10 biggest conglomerates have had mixed fortunes in a turbulent 2025
Summary
While the 30 companies in the Sensex have gained 6.2% in market cap so far in 2025, this elite group's combined market cap has inched up by a modest 4.7%. But this overall underperformance hides a sharp divergence: while some have grown significantly, others have seen their value shrink.
In a year of global uncertainty and turbulent equities, a handful of India's largest conglomerates have proven their mettle by creating substantial shareholder wealth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story