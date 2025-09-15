Murugappa Group claims the fourth spot. Its market cap has grown 12.5% in 2025 after rising 21% in 2024, 53% in 2023, and 33% in 2022. In contrast to Reliance's top-heavy performance, the Chennai conglomerate's growth has been broad-based, with six of its eight core stocks outperforming the market in 2025. Leading the pack are its financial services arms: Cholamandalam Financial Holdings (market cap up 33.5%), and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance (up 28%). Performance has been further bolstered by gains of more than 18% each from its agriculture-focused entities EID Parry and Coromandel International.