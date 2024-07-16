Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indian cotton spinners to grow 6-8% in FY25 on volume, capex boost; Welspun Living, Nitin Spin lead gains

Indian cotton spinners to grow 6-8% in FY25 on volume, capex boost; Welspun Living, Nitin Spin lead gains

Nikita Prasad

  • Indian cotton spinners to grow 6-8% in FY25 on volume, capex boost; Welspun Living, Nitin Spin lead gains

Cotton spinning industry to witness volume growth of 4-6 per cent in FY25 (Image: Pixabay)

Cotton stocks extended gains on Tuesday, July 16, after domestic rating agency ICRA lifted the FY25 growth forecast for the Indian cotton spinning industry. ICRA expects the domestic cotton spinning industry to recover in fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), growing by 6-8 per cent over volume growth and mild realisation gains.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.