Indian cotton spinners to grow 6-8% in FY25 on volume, capex boost; Welspun Living, Nitin Spin lead gains
Cotton stocks extended gains on Tuesday, July 16, after domestic rating agency ICRA lifted the FY25 growth forecast for the Indian cotton spinning industry. ICRA expects the domestic cotton spinning industry to recover in fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), growing by 6-8 per cent over volume growth and mild realisation gains.
